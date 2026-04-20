Asa Lacy Injury: Cut by Kansas City
The Royals released Lacy (elbow) on Monday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
The No. 4 overall pick in 2020 First-Year Player Draft, Lacy has thrown a total of 80 innings in professional ball and hasn't pitched in a game since 2022 due to multiple injuries. Lacy is currently still recovering from a second Tommy John surgery and it's not clear when he might be ready to pitch in a game. The lefty holds a career 7.09 ERA and 114:83 K:BB over parts of two seasons in the minors and peaked at Double-A Northwest Arkansas in 2022.
Asa Lacy
Free Agent
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