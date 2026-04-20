Asa Lacy headshot

Asa Lacy Injury: Released by Royals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

The Royals released Lacy (elbow) on Monday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The No. 4 overall pick in 2020 First-Year Player Draft, Lacy has thrown a total of 80 innings in pro ball and hasn't pitched in a game since 2022 due to multiple injuries. Lacy is currently still recovering from a second Tommy John surgery and it's not clear when he might be ready to pitch in a game. The lefty holds a career 7.09 ERA and 114:83 K:BB in 80 frames and peaked at Double-A Northwest Arkansas in 2022.

Asa Lacy
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Asa Lacy See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Asa Lacy See More
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the AL Central
MLB
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the AL Central
Author Image
Brad Johnson
March 6, 2025
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the AL Central
MLB
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the AL Central
Author Image
Brad Johnson
February 29, 2024
Three Up, Three Down: Guardians, Tigers, Royals
MLB
Three Up, Three Down: Guardians, Tigers, Royals
Author Image
Chris Crawford
November 15, 2023
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
May 14, 2023
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the AL Central
MLB
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the AL Central
Author Image
Brad Johnson
March 2, 2023