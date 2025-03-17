Fantasy Baseball
Austin Adams headshot

Austin Adams News: Sent to minor-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

The Red Sox reassigned Adams to minor-league camp Monday.

Adams was one of three candidates for the Opening Day bullpen who was sent back to minor-league camp, with right-handers Isaiah Campbell and Noah Davis also getting demoted. The 33-year-old right-hander signed a minor-league contract with Boston in December after he turned in a 3.92 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 53:23 K:BB over 41.1 innings in the majors with the Athletics in 2024.

