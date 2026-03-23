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Austin Barnes News: Headed to free agency

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Barnes was released by the Mets on Sunday.

Barnes signed a minor-league deal with the Mets over the offseason and was brought in to big-league camp to compete for a roster spot, but he'll test free agency after failing to secure a place on the Opening Day roster. He appeared in 13 regular-season games a year ago with the Dodgers and hit .214 with two RBI and four runs in 42 at-bats.

Austin Barnes
 Free Agent
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