Austin Barnes News: Headed to free agency
Barnes was released by the Mets on Sunday.
Barnes signed a minor-league deal with the Mets over the offseason and was brought in to big-league camp to compete for a roster spot, but he'll test free agency after failing to secure a place on the Opening Day roster. He appeared in 13 regular-season games a year ago with the Dodgers and hit .214 with two RBI and four runs in 42 at-bats.
Austin Barnes
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Barnes See More
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest172 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends307 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: The Wisdom of Crowds and ATC ProjectionsFebruary 19, 2025
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: NFBC Postseason Hold'em ContestOctober 4, 2024
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekSeptember 22, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Barnes See More