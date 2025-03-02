Fantasy Baseball
Austin Gomber headshot

Austin Gomber Injury: Bouncing back from sore shoulder

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Gomber was scratched from his scheduled Cactus League start Sunday against the Mariners due to left shoulder soreness, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The southpaw said that his arm speed isn't at the level he wants it to be at this time of the spring, but he didn't express any major concern about the shoulder issue preventing him from being ready for Opening Day. Assuming he misses just one turn through the spring rotation, Gomber should have plenty of time to ramp up and complete his throwing progression before the March 28 season opener versus the Rays.

Austin Gomber
Colorado Rockies
