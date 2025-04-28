Fantasy Baseball
Austin Gomber Injury: Hasn't thrown for a month

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Rockies manager Bud Black said Monday that Gomber (shoulder) has not thrown since making a rehab start March 28, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

Gomber made one rehab start with Triple-A Albuquerque before being shut down with renewed left shoulder soreness. Black did add that the southpaw is feeling better and is close to beginning a throwing program, but there's no timetable for him to rejoin the Rockies' rotation.

Austin Gomber
Colorado Rockies
