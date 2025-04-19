Austin Gomber Injury: Moved to 60-day IL

The Rockies transferred Gomber (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Saturday.

Gomber began the season on the 15-day IL due to left shoulder inflammation. He made one rehab start with Triple-A Albuquerque on April 1, but he was scratched from his next scheduled start after suffering a setback and has been shut down from throwing ever since. Gomber's transfer to the 60-day IL means the veteran southpaw won't be eligible to be activated to the Rockies' roster until late May, but a timeline for his return won't be known until he resumes his throwing program.