Austin Gomber Injury: Poised to open season on IL

Gomber (shoulder) will begin the season on the 15-day injured list, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.

Gomber is recovering well from left shoulder soreness, but he's made just one appearance this spring and that was back on Feb. 25. The left-hander is expected to be ready to rejoin the Rockies' rotation early on in the season. Colorado will operation with a four-man rotation until Gomber is ready.