Austin Gomber headshot

Austin Gomber Injury: Scratched from rehab start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Gomber was scratched from his scheduled rehab start at Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday due to left shoulder inflammation, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Gomber began the season on the 15-day IL due to left shoulder soreness, so the fact that he's now dealing with inflammation in that area is a bit concerning. He'll presumably be re-evaluated to see if he suffered any structural damage after making his first rehab outing Friday, and it now seems unlikely that the 31-year-old southpaw will be able to return to Colorado after a minimum-length stay on the injured list.

Austin Gomber
Colorado Rockies
