Austin Gomber Injury: Set for Saturday start
Gomber (shoulder) will start Saturday's Cactus League game against the Cubs, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.
Gomber has been sidelined by a sore shoulder since early March, and the team announced Thursday that he will begin the season on the injured list. He'll reportedly be ready for his debut by mid-April, and the fact that he'll take the mound Saturday supports a quick return to action.
