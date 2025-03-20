Fantasy Baseball
Austin Gomber Injury: Set for Saturday start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Gomber (shoulder) will start Saturday's Cactus League game against the Cubs, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

Gomber has been sidelined by a sore shoulder since early March, and the team announced Thursday that he will begin the season on the injured list. He'll reportedly be ready for his debut by mid-April, and the fact that he'll take the mound Saturday supports a quick return to action.

