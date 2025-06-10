Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Austin Gomber headshot

Austin Gomber Injury: Sharp in rehab start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 10, 2025 at 9:53pm

Gomber (shoulder) struck out three and allowed one earned run on two hits and no walks over four innings in his rehab start for Double-A Hartford on Wednesday.

Gomber's appearance was his first at any level since March 28, when he made a rehab start in Triple-A Albuquerque's season opener before experiencing a setback in his recovery from left shoulder soreness. The left-hander checked out fine coming out of Wednesday's start, and after completing a bullpen session at Coors Field on Saturday, he's set to report to Albuquerque for his next rehab outing Tuesday. Gomber is expected to cover 65 pitches Tuesday, and if all goes well, he could be a candidate to return from the 60-day injured list and make his season debut with the Rockies.

Austin Gomber
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now