Austin Gomber Injury: Shut down for week or more

Gomber (shoulder) won't throw for at least a week and won't pitch in a game for 2-to-3 weeks, per MLB.com.

Gomber was scratched from a scheduled rehab start Wednesday after experiencing soreness in his left shoulder. The veteran lefty began the season on the injured list, and given his current shutdown from throwing, it's unlikely he'll be ready to join Colorado's rotation until at least May. Gomber will need to log more rehab starts before he's ready to be activated, and Colorado probably won't be able to put together a timeline for his return until he's able to resume a throwing program.