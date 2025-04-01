Fantasy Baseball
Austin Gomber Injury: Strikes out five in rehab start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Gomber (shoulder) struck out five batters and allowed two earned runs on three hits and two walks over four innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday.

While tending to a sore left shoulder in spring training, Gomber didn't have enough time to get fully stretched out in advance of the Rockies' season opener and was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday, but he was cleared to take the hill for Colorado's Triple-A affiliate on Opening Day. He tossed 66 pitches (39 strikes) in the rehab start, so he may need just one more tune-up outing with the Triple-A club Wednesday before getting the green light to return from the IL next week.

Austin Gomber
Colorado Rockies
