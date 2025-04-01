Austin Gomber Injury: Strikes out five in rehab start

Gomber (shoulder) struck out five batters and allowed two earned runs on three hits and two walks over four innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday.

While tending to a sore left shoulder in spring training, Gomber didn't have enough time to get fully stretched out in advance of the Rockies' season opener and was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday, but he was cleared to take the hill for Colorado's Triple-A affiliate on Opening Day. He tossed 66 pitches (39 strikes) in the rehab start, so he may need just one more tune-up outing with the Triple-A club Wednesday before getting the green light to return from the IL next week.