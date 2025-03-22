Fantasy Baseball
Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber Injury: Throws 3.2 innings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Gomber (shoulder) completed 3.2 innings, allowing three earned runs on five hits, in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Cubs, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.

Gomber made his first official Cactus League appearance since Feb. 25 as he continues to return from a sore shoulder. He's likely to begin the season on the injured list as he continues to build up his pitch count, but Saturday's outing was a positive indication that he will be able to return at some point in mid-April.

Austin Gomber
Colorado Rockies

