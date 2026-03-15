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Austin Gomber News: In mix for rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 15, 2026 at 10:14am

Gomber allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out two over 4.1 innings in Saturday's spring start against the Reds.

Gomber's been a forgotten arm during spring training since he signed a minor-league deal with the Rangers in January. The competition for a spot in Texas' rotation has been focused on Jacob Latz and Kumar Rocker, but Gomber's name should be added to the calculus. Saturday's outing was his second Cactus League start and upped his pitch count to 73 (47 strikes).

Austin Gomber
Texas Rangers
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