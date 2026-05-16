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Austin Gomber News: Inks minor-league deal with Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Atlanta signed Gomber to a minor-league contract Saturday and assigned the 32-year-old southpaw to Triple-A Gwinnett, per MLB's transaction log.

Gomber was granted his release from the Rangers on Saturday and will now get a fresh opportunity in Atlanta's organization. He appeared in nine games for Triple-A Round Rock and posted a 7.75 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 29:14 K:BB over 33.2 frames.

Austin Gomber
Atlanta Braves
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