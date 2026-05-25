Austin Hays Injury: At least two more rehab games
Hays (calf) will play in at least two more rehab games with Triple-A Charlotte before he is evaluated for a potential return, MLB.com reports.
Hays has played in seven rehab games and has gone 5-for-24 with two homers and a .208 batting average. The Knights will play Tuesday and Wednesday, meaning the earliest Hays could be activated based on this report would be Thursday. However, it's not a certainty that he will return at that point.
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