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Austin Hays Injury: At least two more rehab games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Hays (calf) will play in at least two more rehab games with Triple-A Charlotte before he is evaluated for a potential return, MLB.com reports.

Hays has played in seven rehab games and has gone 5-for-24 with two homers and a .208 batting average. The Knights will play Tuesday and Wednesday, meaning the earliest Hays could be activated based on this report would be Thursday. However, it's not a certainty that he will return at that point.

Austin Hays
Chicago White Sox
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