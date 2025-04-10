Austin Hays Injury: Beginning rehab assignment

Hays (calf) has reported to Triple-A Louisville and will begin a rehab assignment Thursday.

Hays likely won't need much time to get back up to full speed after suffering a low-grade left calf strain at the tail end of spring training, but he could end up sticking around in Louisville through the weekend to pick up some at-bats before being activated from the 10-day injured list. With Gavin Lux having recently taken over as the Reds' primary second baseman in the wake of Matt McLain (hamstring) landing on the IL, Hays could have a near-everyday role in left field waiting for him once he's cleared to rejoin Cincinnati.