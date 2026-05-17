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Austin Hays Injury: Beginning rehab stint Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Hays (calf) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment Tuesday, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Hays has been out of action since landing on the 10-day injured list with a left calf strain in early May. He's already eligible for activation but will presumably need at least a few games to shake rust in the minors. Jarred Kelenic has seen the bulk of the action in right field for the White Sox while Hays has been sidelined.

Austin Hays
Chicago White Sox
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