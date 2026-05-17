Austin Hays Injury: Beginning rehab stint Tuesday
Hays (calf) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment Tuesday, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.
Hays has been out of action since landing on the 10-day injured list with a left calf strain in early May. He's already eligible for activation but will presumably need at least a few games to shake rust in the minors. Jarred Kelenic has seen the bulk of the action in right field for the White Sox while Hays has been sidelined.
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