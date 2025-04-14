Fantasy Baseball
Austin Hays headshot

Austin Hays Injury: Could rejoin big club Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Manager Terry Francona said Sunday that he's hopeful that Hays (calf) will be ready to return from the 10-day injured list Tuesday for the Reds' series opener versus the Mariners, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

Before a decision is made regarding whether Hays will be activated for the three-game series with Seattle, the Reds plan to evaluate him Monday after he played for Triple-A Louisville on three consecutive days over the weekend. He went 2-for-9 with a home run, two RBI, two runs and one stolen base across those contests, and perhaps most importantly, Hays logged nine innings in right field Sunday. Once activated, Hays should handle a near-everyday role at either corner-outfield spot, and his arrival could provide a needed boost for a Reds offense that has thus far produced a team wOBA of .268, the third-worst mark in the majors.

