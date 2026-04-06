Austin Hays Injury: Departs early Monday
Hays was lifted from Monday's game against the Orioles due to a right hamstring strain.
Hays pulled up early on an attempt to chase down a ball hit down the line in the top of the fourth inning, and he was forced to exit immediately after the play. The White Sox are calling the injury a right hamstring strain, and he'll be sent for further evaluation to determine if a trip to the injured list is warranted.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Hays See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target2 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target9 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Jeff Zimmerman's Most Drafted Players11 days ago
-
Rounding Third
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club39 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers46 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Hays See More