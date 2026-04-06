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Austin Hays Injury: Departs early Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 5:42pm

Hays was lifted from Monday's game against the Orioles due to a right hamstring strain.

Hays pulled up early on an attempt to chase down a ball hit down the line in the top of the fourth inning, and he was forced to exit immediately after the play. The White Sox are calling the injury a right hamstring strain, and he'll be sent for further evaluation to determine if a trip to the injured list is warranted.

Austin Hays
Chicago White Sox
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