Austin Hays Injury: Headed for IL
Hays is expected to require a trip to the 10-day injured list after being diagnosed with a right hamstring strain, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.
Hays picked up the hamstring injury while playing the field Monday night against Baltimore, and he appears headed for the shelf after further evaluation. An official move will likely be made Tuesday, which could include calling up outfield help.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Hays See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target2 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target9 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Jeff Zimmerman's Most Drafted Players11 days ago
-
Rounding Third
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club39 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers46 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Hays See More