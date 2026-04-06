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Austin Hays Injury: Headed for IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Hays is expected to require a trip to the 10-day injured list after being diagnosed with a right hamstring strain, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Hays picked up the hamstring injury while playing the field Monday night against Baltimore, and he appears headed for the shelf after further evaluation. An official move will likely be made Tuesday, which could include calling up outfield help.

Austin Hays
Chicago White Sox
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