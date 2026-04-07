Austin Hays Injury: Heads to 10-day injured list
The White Sox placed Hays (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
Hays suffered a right hamstring strain while playing the outfield during Monday's 2-1 win over the Orioles. Manager Will Venable said Tuesday that Hays' injury is considered a Grade 1 strain and will sideline the outfielder 2-to-4 weeks, per Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com. Andrew Benintendi could see more action in left field while Hays is out, and Derek Hill, Tanner Murray and Dustin Harris are also options at the position for the White Sox.
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