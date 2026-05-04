Austin Hays Injury: Lands on IL with calf strain

The White Sox placed Hays on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Saturday, due to a left calf strain.

Hays appeared in just four games for the White Sox following a three-week stint on the IL due to a right hamstring strain, and the 30-year-old outfielder is dealing with yet another lower-body injury. The severity of Hays' calf strain is not yet clear, but a recovery timeline should be provided by the White Sox once he undergoes further tests. To bolster their depth in the outfield, the White Sox signed Randal Grichuk to a one-year contract Monday, who could see some reps in the outfield due to the absences of Hays and Everson Pereira (pectoral).