Austin Hays Injury: Out with hamstring strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2025

The Reds placed Hays on the 10-day injured list Friday, retroactive to April 29, due to a left hamstring strain.

The 29-year-old hasn't seen the field since Monday due to the hamstring issue, and he'll be sidelined for at least another week after being diagnosed with a strain. Hays has delivered a .365/.431/.712 slash line with five homers through the first month of the season, but this is already his second stint on the injured list after missing the start of the campaign due to a calf strain.

