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Austin Hays Injury: Pulled off rehab after setback

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

Hays has been pulled off his rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte due to a recurrence of left calf soreness, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Hays had played seven rehab contests with Charlotte, but the left calf strain that sent him to the 10-day injured list in early May is still giving him trouble. He'll meet with the White Sox's training staff and develop a plan of attack for his rehab moving forward. Hays has been limited to only 12 games for Chicago this season because of hamstring and calf issues.

Austin Hays
Chicago White Sox
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