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Austin Hays Injury: Set to begin rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Hays (hamstring) will embark on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Hays has been cleared to take the next step in his recovery from a Grade 1 right hamstring strain that caused him to land on the 10-day injured list April 7. He'll head to Triple-A to get some in-game reps and is inching closer to returning to the majors, barring a setback.

Austin Hays
Chicago White Sox
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