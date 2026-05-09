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Austin Hays Injury: Taking live BP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 9, 2026 at 3:27pm

Manager Will Venable said Saturday that Hays (calf) has resumed taking live batting practice and could begin running the bases next week, Jared Wyllys of AllCHGO.com reports.

Hays landed on the injured list Monday with a strained left calf, and running the bases will likely be one of the final hurdles he has to clear. It remains unknown whether the White Sox will send him out on a rehab assignment before activating him, but an updated timeline for his return may come out after he begins running.

Austin Hays
Chicago White Sox
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