Austin Hays Injury: Taking live BP
Manager Will Venable said Saturday that Hays (calf) has resumed taking live batting practice and could begin running the bases next week, Jared Wyllys of AllCHGO.com reports.
Hays landed on the injured list Monday with a strained left calf, and running the bases will likely be one of the final hurdles he has to clear. It remains unknown whether the White Sox will send him out on a rehab assignment before activating him, but an updated timeline for his return may come out after he begins running.
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