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Austin Hays News: Carrying hot bat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Hays is batting .357/.400/.690 with three doubles, a triple, three homers and one steal in 45 plate appearances in Cactus League action.

The 31-year-old signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the White Sox in January and has put his best foot forward during spring training. Hays totaled 15 home runs and seven stolen bases with a .768 OPS in 103 regular-season games with Cincinnati last year and is expected to start in the corner outfield for Chicago.

Austin Hays
Chicago White Sox
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