Austin Hays News: First hits since return
Hays went 2-for-5 on Wednesday against the Angels.
Hays returned from the injured list Monday, though Wednesday marked his first start. He notched a pair of singles to record his first multi-hit game of the campaign. While he has been used primarily as a reserve option this season, Hays should see an uptick in playing time with Everson Pereira (pectoral) now sidelined.
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