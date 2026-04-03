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Austin Hays News: Knocks in pair

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2026

Hays went 1-for-5 with two RBI on Friday against the Blue Jays.

Hays made his lone hit of the day count, knocking in two with a single in the third inning. He has struggled overall to begin the season, striking out 10 times in 24 plate appearances while also logging only four hits. However, those knocks have been timely, as Hays has five RBI across six games.

Austin Hays
Chicago White Sox
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