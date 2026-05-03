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Austin Hays News: On bench again Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Hays is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

Since being activated from the 10-day injured list Monday, Hays has started just twice in the White Sox's ensuing six games. Even with Everson Pereira (pectoral) landing on the IL on Wednesday, Hays looks like he may be limited to a part-time role in the Chicago outfield while he's struggled to a .233/.250/.326 slash line through 44 plate appearances on the season.

Austin Hays
Chicago White Sox
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