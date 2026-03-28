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Austin Hays News: Out of Saturday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Hays is not in the White Sox's starting lineup against the Brewers on Saturday.

Hays will be on the bench for the start of Saturday's game while the White Sox start Andrew Benintendi, Tristan Peters and Everson Pereira in the outfield from left to right. Hays went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts in Thursday's regular-season opener against Milwaukee.

Austin Hays
Chicago White Sox
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