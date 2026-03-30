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Austin Hays News: Pops first homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Hays went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run Monday against the Marlins.

Hays provided the key blow in a four-run third inning for the White Sox, popping his first home run of the season. While that was a positive, Hays struck out in all four of his other at-bats and now has eight strikeouts across only 15 plate appearances to begin the campaign. Despite those struggles, he's started three of four games in left field while hitting fifth in the order twice and third on Monday.

Austin Hays
Chicago White Sox
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