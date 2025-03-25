Austin Hays News: Projected for cleanup spot

Hays is projected to serve as the Reds' Opening Day left fielder and cleanup hitter against the Giants on Thursday, Charlie Goldsmith of Cincinnati Magazine reports.

Hays had a great spring after signing a one-year deal with the Reds in January, slashing .310/.370/.690 with three homers and a steal across 46 plate appearances. The Reds made it clear when they signed him that Hays would be given the chance to play every day, and he's now positioned himself for a key run-producing spot in Cincinnati behind TJ Friedl, Matt McLain and Elly De La Cruz -- at least against right-handed pitching. Hays could move up even higher in the order against lefties.