Austin Hays News: Reinstated from injured list
The White Sox activated Hays (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Monday.
Hays wound up missing three weeks of action with a right hamstring strain. The veteran outfielder was serving as the team's primary left fielder before getting hurt, but with Sam Antonacci getting an opportunity at that position, Hays could shift over to right field, which would eat into the playing time of Everson Pereira.
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