Austin Hays News: Serves as DH again

Hays went 0-for-4 in Sunday's 6-0 loss to Houston.

Hays, who was given a rest day Saturday, returned to the lineup as the designated hitter. It was his second start since being activated off the injured list Friday, with both starts coming at DH. He's bounced between left field and DH, but with two leg injuries already this season, manager Terry Francona may manage him carefully and not expose him too much in the field. Hays has gotten off to a nice start, batting .328 with five home runs and 13 RBI through 16 games.