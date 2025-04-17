Austin Hays News: Swats homer in loss

Hays went 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Thursday's 11-7 loss to Seattle.

Hays gave the Reds a lead early, when the cleanup hitter belted a two-run home run in the first inning. He didn't need much time to get his timing down after spending the first two-and-a-half weeks on the injured list. Hays has hit safely in all three games played since being activated, going 4-for-13 with two homers and six RBI.