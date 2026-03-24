Austin Hedges Injury: Day-to-day after clean X-ray

Hedges is considered day-to-day after an X-ray on his right hand came back negative, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Hedges had to leave Monday's exhibition against the Diamondbacks after being hit by a pitch. He has a bone bruise but managed to avoid any fractures. Hedges should be healthy enough to open the season as the Guardians' No. 2 catcher behind starter Bo Naylor.