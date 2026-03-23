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Austin Hedges Injury: Exits after HBP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Hedges left Monday's exhibition against the Diamondbacks after being hit by a pitch on his right hand, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Hedges was hit by a pitch during his lone at-bat of the evening in the ninth inning, and he was unable to continue. He'll presumably be sent for further evaluation and can be considered day-to-day until the team has another update to share.

Austin Hedges
Cleveland Guardians
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