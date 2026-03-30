Austin Hedges News: Back in lineup Monday
Hedges (hand) will start at catcher and bat eighth against the Dodgers on Monday.
Hedges sustained a hand injury toward the tail end of spring training, though X-rays came back negative. He's been cleared to make his 2026 regular-season debut Monday, allowing Bo Naylor to take a breather after the former started in three of four games in the Guardians' opening series against the Mariners. Hedges appeared in 70 regular-season games for Cleveland in 2025 and slashed .161/.250/.277 with one steal, five home runs and 10 RBI in 180 plate appearances.
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