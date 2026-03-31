Austin Hedges News: Contributes to win
Hedges went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Monday's 4-2 win over the Dodgers.
Hedges doubled to lead off the third inning and scored the Guardians' first run, and then singled to open the seventh and score the team's second run. This was Hedges' season debut after dealing with a hand injury that cropped up toward the end of spring training. He'll operate as the primary backup at catcher to Bo Naylor.
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