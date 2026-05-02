Austin Hedges News: Huge day in Saturday's rout
Hedges went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a solo home run and two additional runs scored in Saturday's 14-6 win over the A's.
The backup catcher belted his first homer of the season in the third inning off Jacob Lopez, and the three extra-base hits were a career high for a single game. Hedges has been surprisingly productive this season in limited playing time, slashing .325/.364/.500 over 40 plate appearances with three RBI and 10 runs.
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