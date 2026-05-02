Austin Hedges headshot

Austin Hedges News: Huge day in Saturday's rout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Hedges went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a solo home run and two additional runs scored in Saturday's 14-6 win over the A's.

The backup catcher belted his first homer of the season in the third inning off Jacob Lopez, and the three extra-base hits were a career high for a single game. Hedges has been surprisingly productive this season in limited playing time, slashing .325/.364/.500 over 40 plate appearances with three RBI and 10 runs.

Austin Hedges
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Hedges See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Hedges See More
Top Prospects to Stash as April Comes to a Close
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash as April Comes to a Close
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
4 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
21 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
28 days ago