Austin Hedges headshot

Austin Hedges News: Picking up start Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Hedges will start at catcher and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Twins.

Earlier in the day, top backstop Bo Naylor caught the final six innings of the Guardians' 6-5 loss, which was the resumption of a game that was initially suspended Monday in the fourth inning. Since the Guardians and Twins are essentially playing a doubleheader Wednesday, Naylor will get some rest for the second contest of the day, allowing Hedges to pick up his 16th start of the season. Hedges is batting just .143, but he'll continue to get occasional starts versus lefties and/or when Naylor requires rest.

