Austin Hedges News: Playing time surging

Hedges went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Friday's 6-4 win over Minnesota.

Hedges was in the starting lineup as usual for starter Parker Messick, but the backup catcher has caught four of Cleveland's last seven games, going 5-for-14 with three extra-base hits, two RBI and four runs scored over that stretch. In addition to his role as the personal catcher for Messick, the right-handed hitting Hedges appears to have become the choice whenever the Guardians face a lefty starter, per Zack Meisel of The Athletic. His production (123 wRC+, .801 OPS) dwarfs that of Bo Naylor (22, .438).