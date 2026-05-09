Austin Hedges headshot

Austin Hedges News: Playing time surging

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 9, 2026 at 7:27am

Hedges went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Friday's 6-4 win over Minnesota.

Hedges was in the starting lineup as usual for starter Parker Messick, but the backup catcher has caught four of Cleveland's last seven games, going 5-for-14 with three extra-base hits, two RBI and four runs scored over that stretch. In addition to his role as the personal catcher for Messick, the right-handed hitting Hedges appears to have become the choice whenever the Guardians face a lefty starter, per Zack Meisel of The Athletic. His production (123 wRC+, .801 OPS) dwarfs that of Bo Naylor (22, .438).

Austin Hedges
Cleveland Guardians
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