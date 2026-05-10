Austin Hedges News: Will remain backup

Hedges went 0-for-2 with a walk in Saturday's 2-1 extra-innings win over the Twins.

Hedges started for the third time in Cleveland's last four games, but he is expected to remain the top backup after the Guardians acquired Patrick Bailey from the Giants on Saturday. Bo Naylor, who had been the primary catcher, was optioned to Triple-A Columbus in conjunction with the trade for Bailey. Hedges, who had outhit Naylor to start the season, will not be given the opportunity to be the top backstop, although he may continue to be the personal handler for starter Parker Messick.