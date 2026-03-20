Austin Martin Injury: Begins running
Martin (concussion) ran in the outfield Friday and is said to be showing signs of improvement, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Martin was removed after three innings in Monday's game after sustaining a concussion. It's not clear if he'll be placed on the injured list to begin the regular season, but his activity Friday could indicate he'll be ready to play.
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