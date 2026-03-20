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Austin Martin Injury: Begins running

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Martin (concussion) ran in the outfield Friday and is said to be showing signs of improvement, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Martin was removed after three innings in Monday's game after sustaining a concussion. It's not clear if he'll be placed on the injured list to begin the regular season, but his activity Friday could indicate he'll be ready to play.

Austin Martin
Minnesota Twins
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