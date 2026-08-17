Austin Martin Injury: Lands on IL with hamstring strain
The Twins placed Martin (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list Monday.
The severity of the left hamstring strain Martin sustained during Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Phillies isn't yet known, but the 27-year-old will be out of commission for at least the next week and a half. Minnesota called up catcher Alex Jackson from Triple-A St. Paul to take Martin's spot on the 26-man active roster. Martin had opened the season as a near-everyday player for Minnesota, but he's mostly been deployed in the short side of a platoon in the corner outfield for the past two months.
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