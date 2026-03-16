Austin Martin Injury: Leaves game with concussion
Martin was removed after three innings of Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates after sustaining a concussion, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
Per Matthew Leach of MLB.com, Martin appeared to suffer the head injury when he landed awkwardly while trying to make a play on ball hit to right field. Though the Twins' season opener isn't until March 26 in Baltimore, the volatile recovery timeline for concussions could put Martin at risk of being shelved to begin the campaign. Before suffering the concussion, Martin had appeared on solid ground to make the Opening Day roster as a platoon option in the outfield.
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