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Austin Martin Injury: Strains hamstring Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 3:07pm

Twins manager Derek Shelton said that Martin sustained a left hamstring strain in the eighth inning of Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Phillies and will be sent in for an MRI, Aaron Gleeman of Aaron Gleeman.com reports.

Martin didn't start but entered Sunday's contest in the top of the eighth as a defensive replacement in left field for Trevor Larnach. With one out in the frame, Martin appeared to pull up lame while pursuing a Luis Arraez line drive down the left-field line, prompting the Twins to pull him from the game immediately. Shelton said the MRI will clarify the severity of Martin's hamstring strain, but even a mild injury could be enough to send the outfielder to the injured list.

Austin Martin
Minnesota Twins
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